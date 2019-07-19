Neurologist and Parkinson's specialist Robert Jacoby will speak at the next meeting of the Northfield Parkinson's Support Group, 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Northfield Hospital Conference Center, 2000 North Ave.
Jacoby will discuss the prevalence of "off periods" — periods when medication is wearing off or not effective — as well as Inbrija, a new, orally inhaled levodopa medication to treat off periods in people with Parkinson’s disease.
The free support group meets monthly and is open to individuals with Parkinson's or those with a loved one who has Parkinson's. For more information, contact Kathy Lathrop at 507-646-1195 or lathropk@northfieldhospital.org.