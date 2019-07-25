Divers from Midco Diving will inspect the Malt-O-Meal building foundation and dam bypass adjacent to the Ames Mill Dam in Northfield Friday in preparation of an upcoming routine maintenance project to repair portions of the building facade. The public can expect to see divers and equipment in the river and along the shore.
Divers to perform wall inspection Friday near Ames Mill Dam
