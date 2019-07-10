The International Cello Institute returns for its 10th season this summer from July 13 to Aug. 3 at the St. Olaf College campus. The Institute is a three-week summer program for advanced high school and collegiate cellists.
Now considered a mecca for cellists, the festival attracts top teachers and performers from around the world. During the program, free public recitals will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 18 through Aug. 3, in Urness Recital Hall in the Christiansen Hall of Music. Young Professionals Night, featuring performers Magdalena Sas, Cicely Parnas and James Rosamilia, will be at 7:30 p.m. July 28 in Urness Recital Hall. Cellist Hannah Holman will present her film and lecture series on influential female cellists at 7:30 p.m. July 31 in room 233 of the Christiansen Hall of Music.
For more information, visit internationalcelloinstitute.com.