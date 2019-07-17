Community Alert

Layla Iris Sieben

Layla Iris Sieben was born June 22, 2019 in Prior Lake to Amanda Lynne (Madsen) Sieben and Shawn Matthew Sieben. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Grandparents are Larry and Zane Rae Madsen of Dennison, Michael and Angela Nielsen of Northfield, and Matthew Sieben of Apple Valley. Great-grandparents are Geraldine Jasan of Northfield, Kay Madsen of Albert Lea, Merle and Darlene White of North Branch, Tom and Terry Precious of Inver Grove Heights, David and Punky Nielsen of Farmington, and Leander Sieben of Hastings. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Sieben)
