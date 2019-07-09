Northfield area artist Frederick Somers opens an exhibit of new works from 3–7 p.m. Saturday at the Nerstrand Big Woods State Park visitor center.
“I want visitors to follow me through two years of walking and watching and painting along a tributary of Prairie Creek that joins the waters of Big Woods Park. Feel the mist, contemplate mysteries of seabed fossils next to spring flowers,” Somers said.
The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 11. Events are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required.
Join the artist from 8–9:30 p.m. July 20 in the park pavilion for a conversation about how the paintings were created. From 10 a.m. to sundown July 27, artists are invited to paint along with Somers at the park. Artists should check in at the visitor center for maps.
From 1–3 p.m. July 27, children’s activities hosted by Friends of Big Woods Park will include coloring pages from Somers' sketchbooks, with a children's ice cream social from 2–4 p.m.
Additional information is available at fredericksomers.com.