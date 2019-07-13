Chase Michael Franek was born June 26, 2019 in Northfield to Kimberly Ann Franek and Kevin Joseph Franek. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
Chase Michael Franek
Most Popular
Articles
- Damage to Chapati, Tavern of Nfld. estimated at $50,000 to $75,000
- Food trucks add flavor to Northfield food scene
- Lightning strike causes substantial damage to home southeast of Randolph
- World's largest steam locomotive arrives July 17 in Northfield
- Linda Bengtson
- Moratorium on single-family home in Greenvale Twp. in place
- Connie Christine Berg
- Roxanne Rene Morrison
- Hubert R. Kaste
- William Ervin Hudson
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.