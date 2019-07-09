The Northfield Arts Guild and director Marc Robinson present "The Odyssey," Homer’s classic tale adapted by Mary Zimmerman. Showtimes are Aug. 2–4 and 9–11, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street W., Northfield.
According to a press release, Zimmerman’s irreverent and witty adaptation of Homer's myth begins with a modern young woman reading Robert Fitzgerald's famous 1961 translation of "The Odyssey." A muse appears, and the young woman becomes the goddess Athena — a tireless advocate for Odysseus in his struggle to get home. Along the way, he encounters iconic and fascinating characters such as Circe, the Cyclops, Poseidon, Calypso, the Sirens and more.
The Odyssey cast includes Jonathan Larson as Odysseus, Elin Odegaard as Athena, and Aaron Walker as Telemachus. They are supported by an ensemble cast, including Frank Blomgren, Dick Brown, Birch Carlson, Kevin Chapman, Esmé Etter, Elly Garrity, Alexander Gaya, Marie Gery, Ben Jorenby, Sasha Kazharskaya, Libby Klein, Dean Lamp, Steve Lawler, Courtney Mastin and Larry Tolle.
Tickets are available online at northfieldartsguild.org, by calling 507-645-8877, or at the Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. General admission tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.
Throughout this production, the theater lobby will feature the ceramic vessel exhibition "Odysseus and Penelope: The Long Journe," by Kari Halker-Saathoff.
Halker-Saathoff will join the cast and director for a discussion following the Aug. 11 performance.