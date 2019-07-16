Frandsen Bank & Trust was recently named one of America's Best Banks in Minnesota by Forbes magazine. Three banks from Minnesota were recognized in the list of 149.
The list is a result of Forbes and a market research firm surveying over 25,000 United States customers for their opinions about current and former banking relationships. Banks were scored on satisfaction and recommendations, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Frandsen Bank is at 715 North Stafford Road., Dundas.