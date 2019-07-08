Head on over to River Bend for this month’s OWLS Lunch & Learn program, scheduled from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.
OWLS is a monthly program at River Bend Nature Center for adults of all ages to enjoy a soup/salad luncheon followed by a presentation on a natural history topic.
This month’s topic is “Raising Monarch Butterflies” by River Bend Naturalist Katy Anderegg. Anderegg will talk about how to be successful at raising monarch butterflies. She'll discuss what supplies you need and how to get set up. Keeping the right plants in your garden will attract these beauties and keep them coming around year after year.
Cost is $12/person, ($10 for River Bend members). The cost without lunch is $5/person ($3/member). The presentation portion of the program starts at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bagels and Birds!
Bagels and birds is held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center through our Windows on the Wild viewing area.
Learn how to identify birds with a Naturalist. Binoculars and field guides are available for use.
This program is open to all ages and is free. Registration is not required.