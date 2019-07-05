Mekenzie Bisel of Dundas and Megan Demaris of Northfield were named to the spring 2019 dean's list at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Local students make dean's list at Saint Mary's University
Most Popular
Articles
- Chapati Indian Restaurant, Tavern of Nfld. temporarily closed after fire
- Plans underway for 79-unit apartment complex in downtown Northfield
- Giovanna Ruth Fjelstad
- Five Rice County businesses awarded state grant dollars for training program
- Council vote opens the door for new townhome complex
- Northfield American Legion elects first female commander
- With 20 years of coaching experience in Northfield, Eddy takes over Raider girls basketball
- Northfield announces fireworks display, Fourth of July office closures
- Plans underway for possible Northfield parklet, downtown facade restoration
- Northfield police save injured bald eagle
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 5
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.