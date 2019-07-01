At the recent Structural Insulated Panels Association (SIPA) convention, Northfield Construction was awarded first place in the 10,000 square-foot and under commercial category for its work on Seeds Farm, an 8-acre vegetable farm south of Northfield.
There were over 40 entries nationwide. The building was constructed with structural insulated panels, with a cooler in the garage portion and an unheated post frame addition for working with vegetables. Entries were judged on appearance and performances.
The award was presented by SIPA President Lee Bergum.