Northfield area teens Daisy, Coco and Sunny Leonard, along with Northfield homeopathy practitioner Sujata Owens, will host a joint presentation on the plight of girls growing up in an Indian slum, the plight of isolation among American teens, and an innovative empowerment program that’s using books to help them help each other. The free, public program will be from 7–8 p.m. Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Church, 113 Linden St. S., Northfield.
For the past two years, the Leonard sisters have coordinated book club discussions between teenage girls in the U.S. and girls living in isolated regions around the world (Togo and Afghanistan) to expand perspectives beyond their respective communities. They have held discussions on everything from morality and personal integrity to the influences of the modern world on cultural traditions, women’s rights and their ideas on the future. By using novels as a point of reference, they have ended isolation, increased self-awareness and developed the critical thinking skills needed to create a healthier future for their generation.
“These conversations are helping all of us girls gain a new perspective on our lives and opportunities in a way that we never could otherwise,” said Daisy Leonard. “It’s a new form of sisterhood.”