St. Peter's Lutheran Church will host a patriotic hymn sing at 10 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall at 418 E. Sumner St. in Northfield. The Rev. Richard Collman, part-time organist at the church, will lead the sing from the piano and invite requests from the current hymnal, Evangelical Lutheran Worship. All are invited.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church to host patriotic hymn sing
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans underway for 79-unit apartment complex in downtown Northfield
- Farmington man dies Friday in crash north of Northfield
- Ryan Mumm
- Dundas council gives final approval for Kwik Trip project
- Chapati Indian Restaurant, Tavern of Nfld. temporarily closed after fire
- Plans underway for possible Northfield parklet, downtown facade restoration
- Restored Union Pacific steam locomotive to stop at Northfield Depot
- Rosella M. Trahan
- Northfield announces fireworks display, Fourth of July office closures
- Arm troubles under control, Todd Mathison ready to reclaim ace status for Dukes
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.