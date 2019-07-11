The following Northfield students graduated from Western Governors University: Taylor Hines (Bachelor of Arts, interdisciplinary studies K-8) and Kari Kuhlman (Bachelor of Science, nursing).
Northfield students graduate from Western Governors University
