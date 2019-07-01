Northfield Hospital and Clinics recently welcomed certified nurse midwife Jessica Bohren to the Women's Health Center.
A certified nurse midwife encourages a natural childbirth experience emphasizing empowerment, attentive waiting and natural alternatives for women wanting to give birth with minimal intervention while the resources of a hospital and doctors remain nearby.
“I believe that pregnancy and birth are normal life processes,” she said. “I work to provide evidence-based care that is high-touch and low-intervention.”
Bohren has eight years’ experience as a labor and delivery nurse and six years as a certified nurse midwife. She is board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
