Patrick O'Neill, optometrist at River Valley Eye Professionals of Northfield, was re-appointed to the Minnesota Board of Optometry by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. O'Neill's term expires Jan. 2, 2023.
Northfield optometrist appointed to Minnesota Board of Optometry
