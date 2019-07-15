The Northfield Historical Society was recently announced as one of 42 statewide recipients of Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants, totaling $372,793 in 26 counties.
The Northfield Historical Society will receive $10,000 to hire qualified technicians to upgrade the building's fire and security system.
Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council June 6.
For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, visit mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants.