The Northfield High School class of 1984 will gather for its 35th reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday at Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Classmates will celebrate with food, beverages and 1980s music.
Class of 1984 celebrates 35th reunion Saturday
