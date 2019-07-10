The Northfield Arts Guild will hold its first Monster Drawing Rally from 5:30–7:30 p.m. July 23 at Imminent Brewing.
The event will feature leading regional artists making artworks side-by-side. Once an artist completes a drawing, it is then hung on the wall for viewing, and visitors can purchase completed works of art for $30 each. Admission is $5. All proceeds directly support the Northfield Arts Guild. Artists donating their time and talents include Ann Beimers, Toni Easterson, Jill Ewald, Maurice Gibbs, Mary Griep, Lilla Johnson, David Lefkowitz, Julia Radtke, Fred Somers, Mar Valdecantos, Michon Weeks and Evan Wesselman.
Live music, beer and a food truck will also be available.