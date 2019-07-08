Union Pacific has issued safety reminders for the arrival of the Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive, between 12:45 and 1 p.m. July 17 at the Northfield Depot.
For everyone's safety:
• Remember that trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks. A train’s distance from you and its speed can be deceiving.
• Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-ways are private property — do not trespass.
• The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet — take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet from railroad tracks.
• Cross the tracks only at intersection grade crossings, never between intersections. In this case, cross the tracks only on Third Street or Second Street, not on the area between.
Fletcher Coolidge and his brass quintet Raggin' at the Depot will start playing at noon, with an intermission at 12:30 p.m. to give visitors time to view the locomotive. The concert will resume at 1 p.m. and continue until 1:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be at St. John's Lutheran Church.
The brass quintet is one of this summer's Artists on Main Street projects, a partnership between the Northfield Downtown Development Corp., Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation.