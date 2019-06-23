Northfield Inn garden

The Northfield Garden Club is hosting its annual summer garden tours on July 13 and July 14 at various locations around Northfield. (News file photo)

The Northfield Garden Club will hold its 2019 garden tours, with the theme “We Are Water,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13–14. Tours are self-guided, with the work of local artists on display at each location.

Tickets are $10, available onsite or in advance at Knecht’s Nurseries, Eco Gardens or FiftyNorth. Proceeds benefit the beautification of downtown Northfield and its parks.

Gardeners and locations include: Beth Kallestad, 755 Lathrop Drive with artist Allan Mathison; Sara Payne and Erik Wardenaar, 708 St. Olaf Ave. with artist Craig Swenson; All Saints Episcopal Church, 419 Washington St. with artist Karen Oiseth; Bee/butterfly/dragonfly/pergola gardens at Riverside/Lions Park, 700 7th St. E. with artist Joseph May; Elizabeth Olson, 2412 Pepper Ridge Court with artist Jennifer Wolcott; and John and Carrie Duba, 5525 Endwood Trail with artist Gail Gates.

For more information, visit thenorthfieldgardenclub.com.

