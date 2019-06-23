The Northfield Garden Club will hold its 2019 garden tours, with the theme “We Are Water,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13–14. Tours are self-guided, with the work of local artists on display at each location.
Tickets are $10, available onsite or in advance at Knecht’s Nurseries, Eco Gardens or FiftyNorth. Proceeds benefit the beautification of downtown Northfield and its parks.
Gardeners and locations include: Beth Kallestad, 755 Lathrop Drive with artist Allan Mathison; Sara Payne and Erik Wardenaar, 708 St. Olaf Ave. with artist Craig Swenson; All Saints Episcopal Church, 419 Washington St. with artist Karen Oiseth; Bee/butterfly/dragonfly/pergola gardens at Riverside/Lions Park, 700 7th St. E. with artist Joseph May; Elizabeth Olson, 2412 Pepper Ridge Court with artist Jennifer Wolcott; and John and Carrie Duba, 5525 Endwood Trail with artist Gail Gates.
For more information, visit thenorthfieldgardenclub.com.