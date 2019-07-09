The Northfield Prairie Partners chapter of the Wild Ones organization will tour the McKnight Prairie in Stanton at 6 p.m. July 18. Phyllis Root and Kelly Povo, author and photographer of the book "Searching for Minnesota's Native Wildflowers," will guide a tour through the prairie. The area has extremely limited parking, so those interested are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Emmaus Church, 712 N. Linden St., to carpool. Wear hiking shoes; there are no hiking trails.
At 6 p.m. July 30, Jennifer Cox Johnson will lead a tour of Valley Grove Prairie at 9999 Valley Grove Road, Nerstrand, and two historic churches, along with a presentation about kestrels by Nancy Schumacher. A carpool will leave Emmaus Church at 5:20 p.m. Learn more at valleygrovemn.org.
At 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Ken Kirton leads a tour of Northfield's Lashbrook Park at 1300 Highland Ave., Northfield. Kirton will guide the tour through the park and give an overview of its history. A carpool leaves Emmaus Church at 5:45 p.m.
For more information, contact Barb at bdbolan@hotmail.com or call 507-649-2874.