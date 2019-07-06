Natalie Neumann of Northfield was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Northfield student makes dean's list at St. Ambrose University
