Northfield Shares A Dinner, an opportunity for Northfield residents to gather with friends and members of the community to share a meal together at one long table, will be Aug. 25 on Division Street.
According to a press release, the dinner is about celebrating the Northfield community, meeting new people, strengthening community ties and connecting neighborhoods. The meal will feature food grown by local farmers and prepared by local chefs. Art activities and entertainment featuring local artists and musicians will also be part of the event. Poetry trees designed by poet laureate Rob Hardy, and The Wandering House, created by Cecilia Cornejo, will feature interactive experiences.
The event is free for those who make a reservation. Reservations will open Monday.
The idea, spearheaded by Jennifer Sawyer, Jill Metz and Nancy Carlson, has been a success in many small communities.
“We believe that friendships are deepened, community is extended and connections are made when community members gather around a common table,” Carlson said. “Our vision is for every community member to feel welcome to this table."
Donations can be made directly to Northfield Shares at northfieldshares.org or au.gofundme.com/f/northfield-shares-a-dinner, or mailed to 205 Water St., Northfield (memo: community dinner). The release states donated funds will be earmarked for the event, and any donations received above the amount necessary to meet event expenses will be donated to the Northfield Community Action Center Food Shelf.
Volunteers are also needed, especially the day of the event. Sign up on the Northfield Shares website.