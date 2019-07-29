This year's Defeat of Jesse James Days Run/Walk, benefiting Northfield Shares, will be Sept. 8. Registration is open and can be completed online or mailed in using the registration form found at djjdrun.org. Same-day registration will also be available.
This year, Northfield Shares will offer early check in/registration from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 5, at 205 Water St. S. On race day, registration begins at 6:30 a.m. at The Grand Event Center (316 Washington St.). Both races begin at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 prior to Aug. 18 and $35 after. Registrations received before Aug. 18 will include a long-sleeve T-shirt.
According to a press release, the family-friendly event features two USA Track & Field-certified road courses: a 5K run/walk with a moderate layout that takes participants through the streets of Northfield and a more challenging 15K run with several tough hills that takes participants through farm country east of town. Both runs finish at the original First National Bank building (the current Northfield Historical Society building).
This year's presenting sponsors are Community Resource Bank and ALDI.
"I like the 15K because it's unique,” said Bryn Ashland, a runner and member of the event planning committee. “If you've mastered the 5K or 10K, it’s the perfect stepping stone to take your training up a notch. As a certified course, this race is a great training tool for anybody preparing for a fall half or full marathon event!"
For more information about Northfield Shares, visit northfieldshares.org.