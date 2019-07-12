Oen Graham McKinley of Northfield was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. Students on the list have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Northfield student makes dean's list at Grinnell College
