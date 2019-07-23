Approximately 8,000 gallons of wastewater is believed to have been discharged into the Cannon River earlier this week after sludge tanks began overfilling at the Northfield wastewater treatment plant.
Northfield City Engineer David Bennett announced the discharge in an email to city staff and the Northfield City Council. He said staff are reviewing the cause and have notified the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“Staff do not believe any public health concerns exist related to the discharge due to the volume that was released and the Cannon River being in flood stage,” Bennett said. “For perspective, when the pipe broke last June, roughly 1 million gallons was released. When samples were taken for public health concerns, we didn’t find levels that exceeded the public health standards.”
The incident comes one year after a troubling series of incidents at the plant. Last year’s problems began in January when a pipe plug came loose, causing about 5 feet of flooding in the lower level of the biologically aerated filtration building. The council declared a local emergency, so staff could get to work on making necessary repairs.
Months later, a fire started in the biosolids building, causing up to $5 million in damage. It meant the city had to haul sludge normally processed in the building to other communities.
Then the city had to issue an advisory to the public when a pipe at the plant broke, causing approximately 1 million gallons of wastewater to pour into the Cannon River.
The city plans to conduct an operational analysis of the plant in the coming months.
