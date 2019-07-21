In the wake of a storm that left inches of rain in the area, the Northfield Police Department is advising residents take precautions to ensure they are not left with extensive flood damage.
In a press release Sunday, Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson advised property owners in flood prone areas monitor weather notifications and river levels and ensure protective plans and supplies are prepared.
Community members are advised to monitor weather and flood warnings via weather radio, cellphone apps, TV alerts or the Everbridge Alert System, available at https://www.ci.northfield.mn.us/634/Be-Notified-Of-An-Emergency. Nelson said residents should also review shelter plans for severe weather warnings.
Resources and information are posted on the Northfield website home page and police page, under Emergency Preparedness Resources at http://www.ci.northfield.mn.us/index.aspx?NID=985.