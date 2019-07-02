The Northfield Police Department is asking the community, especially those in flood-prone areas, to monitor weather warnings and river levels.
Recent heavy rain in the Cannon and Straight River watershed areas have made levels in the Cannon River (and other area rivers and streams) rise sharply. In addition, the National Weather Service is predicting the chance of additional heavy rain and/or severe weather over the next four days. The Cannon River at Northfield could quickly rise to flood levels, depending on rainfall amounts and locations. There is also the possibility of additional flash flood warnings being issued this week.
The city of Northfield reminds residents and property owners:
- Property owners in flood-prone areas should actively monitor weather notifications and river levels, and ensure protective plans and supplies are properly prepared.
- All community members should monitor weather and flood warnings via weather radio, cellphone apps, TV alerts or the Everbridge Alert system. Residents should also review their shelter plans for severe weather warnings.
- Sign up to receive emergency alerts via Everbridge at ci.northfield.mn.us/634/BeNotified-Of-An-Emergency. Check personal devices and subscriptions used to receive weather alerts to ensure you have the ability to monitor such alerts.
- Numerous resources and information are posted on the Northfield website homepage and police page, under “Emergency Preparedness Resources” at ci.northfield.mn.us/index.aspx?NID=985.
City staff will continue to monitor weather conditions and information from the NWS, plan accordingly, work with partner groups and disseminate notices as necessary.
If you see dangerous water conditions or concerns, call the Northfield non-emergency number at 507-645-4477.
During business hours, contact Sgt. P.T. Haider with questions at 507-663-9485.