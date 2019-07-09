This August, Northfield will be transformed into a living history set piece as dozens of period bands sweep across town.
It’s not unusual to pass farms while driving on the highway, but over 20 farms in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin become destinations this weekend during the 2019 Co-op Farm Tour.
If you've ventured out to Memorial Park to watch the Dundas Dukes anytime in the last decade, chances are you've witnessed a familiar core of players.
ST. PAUL — After Republican lawmakers batted down Gov. Tim Walz’s pitch for a 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase last spring, some of the governor’s fellow Democratic policymakers floated a trial balloon to test support for a lower-priced way to pump more money into fixing Minnesota’s agin…
Food trucks come in nearly as many varieties as there are taste buds. And for the past five years they’ve become a mainstay in Northfield.
In many ways, Monday's game was typical for the Northfield VFW Post 4393 baseball team, at least in terms of the final results. What was atypical was that the opponent, the Rochester Knights, were within striking distance.
During the summer months, I am often asked what happens at school in the summer. I think most people expect that since mos…
Thirty-six counties and cities in Minnesota have passed Tobacco 21 (T21) ordinances. Many of Northfield’s “neighbors” have…
This is the first in a series of articles that will introduce you to HOPE Center and the work we do around domestic violen…
To the editor:
Northfield area artist Frederick Somers opens an exhibit of new works from 3–7 p.m. Saturday at the Nerstrand Big Woods State Park visitor center.