The Tri-City United High School trap shooting team sent two squads and 12 total individuals to the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship July 12-14 in Mason, Michigan.
In the July 12 team preliminary competition, TCU's squad 1 placed 50th out of 206 with scores out of 100 of 96, 94, 91, 91 and 90.
Squad 2 placed 80th with scores of 99, 93, 91, 91 and 80.
Wyley Petersen nearly had a perfect round with a 99 to place 16th out of 1,023 during the team competition.
The Titans' remaining scores came from Jonathan Hurd (104th place, 96), Caleb Cihak (229th, 94), Lukas Dietz (311th, 93), Wyatt Hurd (433rd, 91), Preston Anderson (468th, 91), Gabe Robinson (471st, 91), Andrew Trnka (91, 485), Turner Staupe (541st, 90) and Stuart Schatz (889th, 80).
The individual competition July 13 featured 1,691 competitors fighting to finish inside the top 400 to advance to the finals.
TCU had 12 individuals led by Jonathan Hurd firing a 97 to place 66th in the prelims.
Remaining TCU results: Trnka (112th, 96), Lukas Dietz (278th, 94), Wyatt Hurd (279th, 94), Petersen (350th, 93), Anderson (554th, 90), Staupe (639th, 89), Cihak (685th, 89), Robinson (699th, 89), Schatz (922nd, 86), Madison Gilbertson (1,237th, 82) and Kaden Dietz (1,450th, 77).
Top 80 teams from the preliminary team competition made the finals.
There, TCU's squad 1 finished 42nd and squad 2 followed in 45th place.
Final team results combined preliminary scores and final scores.
Results in the individual finals: Trnka (76th, 96+97), Wyatt Hurd (104th, 94+98), Jonathan Hurd (114th, 97+95), Lukas Dietz (117th, 94+98) and Petersen (132nd, 93+98).