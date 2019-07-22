In the 2019 legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers enacted a law to increase, over time, the impact of the Ag2School Tax Credit, starting with taxes payable in 2020. This will mean a higher property tax relief for ag land owners than previously thought at the passage of the 2018 school bond referendum.
The Ag2School Tax Credit, sometimes called the School Building Bond Credit, provides a property tax reduction to ag land owners by creating a credit on taxes paid on farm land for school bonds. The aim of the Ag2Schol Tax Credit is to provide tax relief for owners of farm land in districts heavily dependent on agricultural land.
The Ag2School Tax Credit (Minn. Stat. 273.1387) was first enacted into law during the 2017 legislative session at a 40% credit on all current and future capital referendums. The amendment to this law enacted in 2019 will increase this credit from 40% in taxes payable 2018 and 2019, to 50% in pay 2020, 55% in pay 2021, 60% in pay 2022 and 70% thereafter. The current law does not indicate an end date for this credit and any changes to the law would require legislative action.
The Ag2School Tax Credit applies to all property classified as 2a (agricultural land), 2b (rural vacant land), and 2c (managed forest land), excluding the house, garage, and surrounding one acre of land of an agricultural homestead. Eligible properties will see this credit presented in the top right corner of the proposed property tax statement, labeled “School Building Bond Credit”, and within the “Agricultural and rural land credits” on actual property tax statements.
At the start of our TCU consolidation, the agreement was that property owners in each previous district would continue to fund their respective previous bond debt. Property in the former Montgomery-Lonsdale district pays more tax on existing bond debt than property in the former Le Center district. As a result, property in the former Montgomery-Lonsdale district receives a larger dollar credit from the state than property in the former Le Center district.
A property in the former Montgomery-Lonsdale district with 320 acres valued at $6,000/acre and a homestead valued at $200,000 will see an Ag2School tax credit increase of $312 in pay 20 and the credit increase will grow to $936 in pay 23. A property in the former Le Center district with 320 acres valued at $6,000/acre and a homestead valued at $200,000, will see an Ag2School tax credit increase of $192 in pay 20 and the credit increase will grow to $576 in pay 23. (All figures are approximate and compared to payable 2019.)
Tri-City United benefits greatly from community support and as construction projects reach final stages as we near the fall, that is more evident than ever as new, exciting, safe and secure educational spaces are taking shape. This legislative action recognizes the outsized impact that support can have on agricultural land in rural areas.