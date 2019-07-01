This has been an exciting first year as a Titan and I'm so proud of the accomplishments of our students. Here are just a few of the many highlights and firsts at TCU this past 2018-2019 season:
• 4 TCU students were recognized with the highest award given by the MSHSL league.
• Brandon Balma and Ellie Singleton were the ExCEL Award winners recognizing the top juniors in the school. Sam Barnack and Keely Oak were the top seniors recognized with the Triple A award. These awards are our best students in academics, athletics and the arts, as well as community service and involvement. Individually Brandon Balma was a state winner of this prestigious award.
• The TCU drama department had amazing performances with "Mary Poppins," "The Other Room" and "The Fearsome Pirate Frank."
• State tournament teams. TCU was part of two co-op programs that participated in the MSHSL State Hockey Tournaments. Is TCU now a hockey town? The Minnesota River Bulldogs made the state hockey tournament for the first time ever. The Minnesota River schools bands also had an amazing performance, I think it was safe to say we had the largest Pep Band in the state tournament. The Adapted Floor hockey team also advanced to the state tournament and placed third.
• Robotics, FFA, Speech, BPA, Cross Country, Weightlifting, and Track all had teams and individuals participate in the State tournament. BPA had 10 State Place winners, Speech had a State seventh-place winner Isabella Truman, FFA had two teams that finished third in the state meet and Weightlifting gave us five State Place winners: Mike Fischer and Lexie Factor took first, Ava Rud were Kayden Factor second and Alexis Freeman was third.
• Band and Choir both received eight Superior ratings at contest as well as two Best in Site for Solo Ensemble with Cade Passe and Carter Tuma. Two members made All-State selections, Arya Menk in Band and Carolyn Mikel in Choir.
• Along with our first ever State Hockey Tournament appearance, we also had our first-ever home Weightlifting meet and a first win ever for the TCU swim team.
• The Titans finished with 26 All-Conference athletes and nine Academic All-Conference participants.
The upcoming 2019-20 season will be an exciting year with a few changes.
• TCU will welcome a few new head coaches to our team. Volleyball will be led by Renea Chappuis. The Wrestling program will be lead by coaches Paul Norgren and Shaun Timmerman. Our first year Soccer program will be lead by Carey Langer.
• FFA, BPA, Trap Shooting and Robotics all have returning state entrants.
• New found success in Weightlifting and Speech will have returning state entrants as well.
• The TCU Cross Country meet will be held on Sept. 5. Last year we had just under 2,000 runners competing at the Montgomery National Golf Course.
• The Tennis program will have a new look this year, being the only sport at TCU that is required to move up a class. Our new section will include the likes of Owatonna, Northfield, Faribault, Rochester and Lakeville schools.
• This winter we will have our One Act Play performance and this spring we will have our play in our new performing arts center. The fall will be our last high school musical to take place in the Montgomery Middle School Auditorium.
• We will have our first soccer season. Depending on opponents, we will have varsity, junior varsity or junior high games.
The TCU Titans Activities hope you will join us for a year of Titan excitement. As Muhammad Ali said “don’t count the days, make the days count.” Our players and coaches plan to make a strong commitment in the 2019-20 season to excel within the MRC Conference as well as our section. Leadership, teamwork and Titan pride will be proudly on display. Come and join the Titans movement!
Reminder this year that starting in August TCU district residents 62+ may pick up a free “Titan Tribute” sports pass. This will get you into all home regular season sporting events for free. These passes will be available in all four school building offices.
Visit the TCU Activities Calendar on the school website to see a list of upcoming events.
TCU and the MSHSL are always looking for more coaches and officials. Contact me in the activities office if you have any interest. We will run out of coaches and officials long before we run out of kids that want to participate.