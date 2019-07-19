Hear again these famous words by poet Emma Lazarus inscribed inside the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
These words express the compassion of our nation, the promise of opportunity, and hope. They are courageous words that reveal our true values as a nation and a state.
It is hard to reconcile these words with the events of our time.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are carrying out raids. Immigrant communities in Rice County, across Minnesota, and across the country, are terrified. The reporting of all that is happening to children and families seeking asylum at our nation’s southern border is heartbreaking. Through word and action, the Trump administration is nurturing fear and disdain for those who are poor, different, and brown as they come to our country for survival. The Star Tribune reported on June 30 that “crimes that appear motivated by racism or other forms or prejudice … increased 22 percent from 2016 to 2017, the most recent year for which state data are available.”
This is not who we are as Americans or Minnesotans.
We can resist this intolerance by standing in solidarity with our newest neighbors and remembering our own stories. Our collective remembering must become stronger than our collective fear.
Since the legislative session has ended, I have returned to my work as a pastor. I have been thinking of the words from the Bible’s book of Exodus, chapter 23, verse 9, “You shall not oppress a stranger in the land, for you know the heart of the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”
This verse not only encourages the Israelites to act with compassion towards the stranger, it directs them to remember the story of their ancestors. Those of us whose families are not native to this land should remember the stories of our ancestors, too.
I’m of German heritage. My father grew up on a farm in a small German settlement in South Dakota. His oldest brother went to school not knowing any English. This brother, my uncle LeRoy, went on to be the first Lippert to graduate from college. He was a math teacher and a long-serving mayor of Danville, Iowa. In many ways he has lived the American dream.
I’m only one generation removed from this experience that so many new Americans are living right now. How many of us are one or two generations removed from the immigrant experience? We know the heart of the stranger, for our families were once strangers in the land, too. They were tired, poor, and yearning to breathe free, too.
As we remember and respond with empathy and compassion, we will rediscover the best of who we are as a state and a nation.