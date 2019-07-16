The last few weeks of summer can amount to chaos as parents scramble to keep track of school supplies and sports equipment while still enjoying vacations and family time.
In the midst of the busyness, finding a time for sports physicals is often pushed back on the priority list. That’s why the Lonsdale Clinic organized for the first time ever an Express Sports Physical service offered 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27.
“This time of year, the forms and the physical can get kind of overwhelming for parents and athletes,” said Nicole Strusz Mueller, director of clinics. “We just hope this makes it easier for athletes and their parents.”
The Lonsdale Clinic isn’t usually open Saturday mornings, but July 27 is an exception. Parents may schedule appointments in advance for their young athletes or simply go to the clinic during the hours of the Express Sports Physical. The patient will have a streamlined visit that includes a review of the athlete’s health history, any conditions that may interfere with their sports participation, previous injuries, safety equipment required for the sport, and any needed shots. The appointment also covers concussion prevention and care instructions.
Dr. Greg Randall, a family care medical physician, will meet one on one with patients and their parents.
“He’s well-respected in Lonsdale, and we’re excited for people from other communities to meet with him as well,” said Betsy Spethman, director of communications for Northfield Hospital and Clinics.
The cost of the Express Sports Physicals is $75 and available to any young athlete. Payment is due at the time of the appointment, and patients should come ready with all the forms their schools require for athletic participation. Since limited space may be available, parents may schedule appointments in advance by calling the Lonsdale Clinic at 507-744-3245.
If July 27 doesn’t work for a patient’s schedule, the Lonsdale Clinic offers sports physicals during regular hours as well. But setting aside this specific day for physicals, said Strusz Mueller, could help families plan ahead and enjoy the remainder of summer without worrying about appointments.