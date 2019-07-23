Last year, the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce reduced the historically three-day Community Days into one jam-packed Saturday.
The one-day event continues for the second time Saturday, Aug. 10 with new additions mixed in with fan favorites.
Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce executive director and Community Days organizer, received overall positive comments regarding the one-day event last summer. She only recalls hearing two complaints — that the line to the beer garden was too long and the event could have used more children’s activities. Inspired by this feedback, Gutzke-Kupp has made a couple changes to the Aug. 10 lineup.
Now prepared for the huge crowd last year’s Community Days generated, Gutzke-Kupp knows to prepare a bigger beer garden with more bartenders than last year. Switching from tap drinks to canned drinks will also create more efficiency and help lines move faster.
As far as the children’s entertainment goes, this year’s Community Days includes six to seven large obstacle-style inflatables from noon to 6 p.m. on North Main Street. Face painting returns, and this year a children’s train as well as a pony carousel offer rides. A petting farm at DRS Field and a balloon man present more fun opportunities for young event-goers. A $20 wristband allows children to access all age-appropriate activities during Community Days.
Like last year, Community Days included a Fire and Rescue Appreciation Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. on South Main Street. Families this time can tour vehicles on display from the Lonsdale Police and Fire Departments, among others.
Gutzke-Kupp invited Minneapolis musician Chris Hawkey back to perform at the Community Days street dance for the second year in a row. This time, instead of country, Hawkey presents a longer lineup that includes three decades of rock covers from the 1970s to 1990s. Since around 2,000 attended last year’s concert, Gutzke-Kupp expects an even larger crowd this year. Tickets for the 9 p.m. concert are $15 and free for children 12 and under. They’re only available for purchase at the ticket booth during Community Days.
Many traditional Community Days events return this year, beginning with the Skywarn pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on South Main, old school house tours conducted by local historian Steve Vosejpka from 9 a.m. to noon at 405 3rd Ave. SW, and the Schell’s Hobo Band concert from noon to 1 p.m. on the Main Stage. Other Main Stage features this year include performances from To the Pointe Dance Academy from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Fit on Main Studio demos from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Steel Domain also presents live wrestling at 7 p.m. at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Gutzke-Kupp anticipates the annual 4 p.m. car show and 6 p.m. car cruise to draw large attendance this year. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. with a $12 fee per vehicle.
Participatory events vary throughout the day and appeal to both children and adults. Gutzke-Kupp continues to accept registration for the 8 a.m. barbecue cook off on South Main, the 9 a.m. volleyball tournament at the Sticha Park courts, and the 1 p.m. grand parade. Same-day registration is available for other events like ZJ’s 5K held at 8 a.m., with registration open an hour earlier, and the 4 p.m. 18+ bean bag tournament with registration open at the Command Center from 7 a.m. until full.
Same-day registration will also be available for children’s events like the 9 a.m. Fun Run (registration 15 minutes prior), the 10 a.m. pedal tractor pull (registration half hour before) and the 2:30 p.m. bean bag tournament (registration at 7 a.m. until full).
In addition to all this, food, craft and merchandise vendors will sell their products throughout the day. Vendor sign-up also remains open.
Gutzke-Kupp still needs help work the main gates, the Command Center and the kids’ activity area. Set-up and tear-down volunteers are also needed.
As every year, Gutzke-Kupp extends her thanks to the many sponsors who continue to make Community Days possible in Lonsdale.
“Without our sponsors, there’s no way this event would continue to happen year after year,” she said.