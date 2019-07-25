Longtime Faribault residents Sara and Marvin Schrader spread their generosity throughout multiple corners of the community, contributing to various causes as a couple and independently.
On July 18, the Schraders were named the 2019 Rice County Outstanding Senior Citizens at the Rice County Fair. The honor acknowledges senior citizens who have been highly involved in their communities throughout the years. On the county level, either one individual or a couple may receive the award.
“It’s very much and honor,” said Sara.
Added Marvin: “Kind of a surprising honor. We weren’t expecting it.”
Sara and Marvin received their plaque from last year’s award recipient, Ron Parker. The Schraders’ friends, Pat and Ken Kangas, nominated Sara and Marvin for the Outstanding Senior Citizen award. Marvin also received nominations from Richard Hansen of the Sertoma Club, of Faribault, and Richard Huston, of the Faribault Rotary Club. Pat Rice, who attends First English Lutheran Church with the Schraders, also recommended Sara.
“I think we were both left a little speechless,” said Sara.
Marvin and Sara, both over 80, have been married for 60 years. They both grew up in Rice County — Marvin in Dundas and Sara in Nerstrand — but didn’t meet until college.
Early in their marriage, the Schraders moved 14 times in 10 years as Marvin served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a commercial pilot for various airlines. Sara was a nurse for four years before their three children, Perry, Wendy and Brenda, were born. The Schraders moved to Faribault in 1978.
The Schraders both believe their rural upbringings shaped their commitment to service. In their 40-plus years in Faribault, they have volunteered their time at the Paradise Center for the Arts and the River Bend Nature Center, helped deliver Meals on Wheels, participated in the CROP Hunger Walk, supported Rice County Habitat for Humanity and worked the Table for Eight fundraiser for the Community Café. They’ve also contributed to the South Central College scholarship fund and various local school activities.
Both active at First English Lutheran Church, the Schraders serve as Befrienders who visit individuals who can’t make it to church or who want company.
Marvin, a Vietnam War veteran who served in Europe and Vietnam, serves as both a Faribault Rotary Club member and a Sertoma Club of Faribault member. As a Rotarian, he served for 10 years as chairman of STRIVE, a program that teaches high school students valuable skills. He was also the first in the Faribault chapter to receive the diamond award — an honor reserved for club members who contribute over $10,000 to the Rotary fund. He continues to serve on various committees.
“He truly lives up to the Rotary motto of ‘service above self,’” said Richard Huston in his recommendation letter.
As a Sertoman, Marvin has worked for the club’s poinsettia fundraiser during the Christmas season to raise money for school scholarships and programs as well as various organizations. He also serves on the club’s social committees.
Sara has always enjoyed the arts and shares her talents by sewing quilts for foster children in Rice County and for First English Lutheran’s Mission Quilt Project, which donates quilts to locations around the world. Also a specialist in the food department, she directs the lefse baking and lunch for her church’s annual Advent festival. Even during winters in Arizona, Sara serves meals at the area community center and sews costumes for the local theater.
“Sara is a ‘take charge’ kind of person with so much energy for an 80-year-old,” said Pat Rice in her recommendation letter. “Whatever she does, she does it well and has high expectations for herself and others.”
Marvin and Sara both now qualify for the Minnesota’s Outstanding Senior Citizen award, which will be announced at the Minnesota State Fair. The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29 on the Leinie Lodge bandshell stage.