Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.