The Lonsdale Police Department wants to promote safety in neighborhoods across the city while getting to know the community better.
Nite to Unite, a block party for participating residents, is the perfect chance for police officers and other local officials to accomplish that mission. This year’s 36th annual Nite to Unite in Lonsdale is Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Every year, Police Chief Jason Schmitz organizes the event and encourages residents to participate. The evening includes food, beverages and typically lots of socializing for anyone hosting or attending the neighborhood celebrations.
Hosting residents may request the presence of a Lonsdale police officer, a member of the Lonsdale Fire and Rescue Squad, the Northfield Ambulance crew or an elected official outside their home during Nite to Unite. Inviting these local officials to their individual parties gives Lonsdale residents the opportunity to voice concerns, whether it’s related to traffic regulations, or more major situations. It also gives officials a chance to get to know the people they serve as individuals.
“A lot of the new residents have no reason to come to City Hall or council meetings, and it’s a great chance to get out and meet the people,” said Mayor Tim Rud. “I’ve had a lot of great comments that people like the small town feel and safety of the community.”
Rud has attended a number of Nite to Unite parties in the past. At the six stops he made last year, he estimated an average of 20 to 40 guests at each event. Some of the larger parties, he said, had closer to 60 people in attendance.
While there’s no specific start and end time for Nite to Unite, traditionally residents have thrown their neighborhood celebrations between 6 and 10 p.m. These parties typically include beverages, hors d’oeuvres and meals. Some even set up bouncy houses and games for children. Oftentimes children have the opportunity to explore the interior of an ambulance, police car or fire engine.
Apart from giving Lonsdale residents a chance to introduce themselves to various officials, Nite to Unite also gives new residents an opportunity to get to know their neighbors.
A form online at bit.ly/2MbO0eC allows residents to request the presence of one or more local officials. Forms may be returned to the Lonsdale Police Department at 115 Alabama Street. P.O. Box. 357 Lonsdale, MN 55046. Those who wish to sign up for Nite to Unite in person may stop at Lonsdale City Hall. For more information, contact the Lonsdale Police Department at 507-744-2300.