While weather forecasters predicted rain to fall on Montgomery by noon on Sunday, July 28, the same time the Kolacky Days parade would start, for the most part the moisture stayed away, not arriving to after the kolacky eating contest, held in in Memorial Park later.
It was fortunate that the two events went on as planned. They are the only Kolacky Days traditions that have occurred since the celebration’s beginnings in 1929.
But continuing a custom that began two years after the first Kolacky Days, a Kolacky queen was crowned two days earlier. This year, five candidates, all who will be seniors at Tri-City United this fall, competed for the title.
While they had interviews earlier in the day, the pageant, held at the middle school Friday evening, consisted of a talent contest, an evening gown competition and an interview question to answer.
Josephine Hatlevig was chosen by a panel of three judges to represent Montgomery as Kolacky Day Queen. Hatlevig also won the vote of the crowd to earn the “Czech Choice” award. For her talent, she sang and played on piano “The Breakup Song,” which is not about the end of a relationship but rather breaking away from fear.
Crowned First Princess was Victoria Soukup, and chosen as both second Princess and Miss Congeniality was Sophia Franek. For her talent, Soukup played a Czech and German waltz melody on the concertina while Franek signed the polka “Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie.”
The trio made their first official appearance, one of more than 100 they will attend the next 12 months, at the park, where the Blue Ringers performed.
Saturday there was a vintage car and snowmobile show, which lined the downtown streets. Back at Memorial Park, costumed kids sashayed in a kiddie parade. Afterward, Center Stage dancers performed.
Saturday also featured several contests, including volleyball, horseshoe, pinewood derby, kolacky baking, pedal pull and bean bag toss.
But most notable was the 11th annual Bohemian tractor pull, where a team of four uses ropes to drag an International 504 tractor 100 feet. With an average of 9.41 seconds to cross the finish line, the Krocak brothers (John, Bobby, Charlie, Marty) won the open division for the 10th year.
Sunday there was a 5K run and walk and a kid’s race in the morning. At noon, with Jim and Patti Mladek as its grand marshals, the grand parade rolled through town. After that, the crowd moved to the park— where there was authentic Czech food, dancing and more music as well as the kolaky eating contest—or south of town for a truck and tractor pull.