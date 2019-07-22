Community Alert

Holy Cross students involved in their school's Summer Stretch program spent a Thursday morning pulling weeds outside the Villages of Lonsdale. Pictured from left: Charlotte Benolkin, Jocelyn Simones, Chloe Crow, Susan Heselton, Kathryn Flicek, Juliana Kuehl and Mathew Nohner. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Holy Cross students gain the sort of education that doesn’t involve textbooks over the summer months. Instead, preteens who just completed grades five through eight participate in a program that gives them first-hand volunteer experiences.

Pulling weeds outside the Villages of Lonsdale is just one of the volunteer tasks a group of Holy Cross students have completed this summer. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The program, Summer Stretch, happens at least two Thursdays each month during summer break. Students begin their morning with a Mass before boarding a bus to their service project location for the day. After completing their work, they’re rewarded with a fun group outing like Como Zoo, ValleyFair, the mall or bowling.

“It’s fun to get together with friends outside of school,” said rising seventh-grader Jocelyn Simones.

Volunteer work can be messy, but these Holy Cross students don't seem to mind as they pull weeds outside the Villages of Lonsdale. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

So far, the students have already cleaned their school, picked up trash, cleaned up the highway and cleaned the Park and Ride parking lot on Highway 19. While most of these service activities require physical labor, rising eighth-grader Chloe Crow said nothing has been too difficult. Still, it’s the human interaction service projects she likes best.

“I really liked the Villages [of Lonsdale] because I really like talking to everyone,” said Crow.

Susan Heselton, right, and Jocelyn Simones were the Bingo callers when the Holy Cross Summer Stretch group visited Villages of Lonsdale. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

At the Villages of Lonsdale, the group not only pulled weeds in the community garden outside the facility but also played a few rounds of Bingo with the residents.

Holy Cross teachers Kim Juncewski and Kristy Severson supervise the students and provide instructions every step of the way.

“It’s nice to connect with students over the summer when you wouldn’t otherwise,” said Juncewski.

Summer Stretch has been a program at Holy Cross for a number of years, said Juncewski, but like any program, there are changes from one year to the next. After taking over responsibilities from a previous volunteer, Juncewski said she’s added one or two new service projects and outings to the schedule.

Spending time with the residents at the Vilages of Lonsdale was on the agenda for Holy Cross students involved in summer stretch Thursday, July 18. Pictured from left: Jordan Simones, Sue Swanson and Jadyn Sweers play a round of Bingo. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Villages of Lonsdale resident Florence Hanek tries her hand at Bingo alongside Holy Cross student Mathew Nohner during a Summer Stretch day. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Severson commends Holy Cross for being a school where students learn acts of service like the ones involved in Summer Stretch from an early age, sometimes as young as preschool.

“I think it’s important they know they have something to give back,” said Severson. “Hopefully people are touched by the work they do.”

