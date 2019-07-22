Holy Cross students gain the sort of education that doesn’t involve textbooks over the summer months. Instead, preteens who just completed grades five through eight participate in a program that gives them first-hand volunteer experiences.
The program, Summer Stretch, happens at least two Thursdays each month during summer break. Students begin their morning with a Mass before boarding a bus to their service project location for the day. After completing their work, they’re rewarded with a fun group outing like Como Zoo, ValleyFair, the mall or bowling.
“It’s fun to get together with friends outside of school,” said rising seventh-grader Jocelyn Simones.
So far, the students have already cleaned their school, picked up trash, cleaned up the highway and cleaned the Park and Ride parking lot on Highway 19. While most of these service activities require physical labor, rising eighth-grader Chloe Crow said nothing has been too difficult. Still, it’s the human interaction service projects she likes best.
“I really liked the Villages [of Lonsdale] because I really like talking to everyone,” said Crow.
At the Villages of Lonsdale, the group not only pulled weeds in the community garden outside the facility but also played a few rounds of Bingo with the residents.
Holy Cross teachers Kim Juncewski and Kristy Severson supervise the students and provide instructions every step of the way.
“It’s nice to connect with students over the summer when you wouldn’t otherwise,” said Juncewski.
Summer Stretch has been a program at Holy Cross for a number of years, said Juncewski, but like any program, there are changes from one year to the next. After taking over responsibilities from a previous volunteer, Juncewski said she’s added one or two new service projects and outings to the schedule.
Severson commends Holy Cross for being a school where students learn acts of service like the ones involved in Summer Stretch from an early age, sometimes as young as preschool.
“I think it’s important they know they have something to give back,” said Severson. “Hopefully people are touched by the work they do.”