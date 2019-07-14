Kolacky Days celebrates Czech culture with music, competitions, exhibits, parades, and, of course, kolackys.
While the 85th annual Montgomery Kolacky Days follows a familiar lineup July 25 to 28, guests can count on a few subtle changes that make for a new experience.
One major addition this year is a Saturday night fireworks display synchronized to the polka music of the Charlie Sticha Band. The fireworks light up the sky beginning at 10 p.m. on First Street South with views accessible from the downtown area and Memorial Park.
The flag-raising ceremony, while an annual event for Kolacky Days, this year gives special recognition to the Montgomery American Legion Post 79 for its 100th anniversary.
This Kolacky Days also celebrates 40 years of the truck and tractor pull, which brothers Ken and Jim Rynda have volunteered to run the past 20 years. This event is 2:30 p.m. Sunday 1 mile south of Montgomery on Highway 13 and includes an admission charge.
Another milestone worth noting is the 50th anniversary of KCHK Radio, which brings Czech news and music to area listeners. Related to this music celebration, the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center presents an exhibit of antique concertinas from area musicians from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Hilltop Hall.
The anticipated Queen’s Pageant begins at 7 p.m. Friday in the Tri-City United auditorium at 101 2nd St. NE. Doors open at 6 p.m. Candidates this year include Sophie Franek, Josephine Hatlevig, Brooke Holicky, Alyson Hennen and Victoria Soukup, all of Montgomery.
Other fan favorites return to Kolacky Days, the classic car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along First Street and the Bohemian tractor pull at 3 p.m. in the Heart of Memorial Park. The 40th annual Kolacky Days 5K Bun Run, another popular feature, begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Tri-City United Middle School and ends on Main Street.
Grand marshals Jim and Patti Mladek lead the grand parade at noon Sunday. Jim is the third generation in his family to represent Kolacky Days as grand marshal, following in the footsteps of his parents and grandmother. He’s a former Montgomery mayor, a past president of the Montgomery Area Community Club and currently serves as president of the Montgomery Historical Society and the Most Holy Redeemer Calvary Cemetery Board. Patti is a nurse and a past member of the former Montgomery Jaycees Women organization.
Admission is free for Kolacky Days, apart from the Friday and Saturday evening band performances. Kolacky Days buttons, which will be available for purchase over the weekend, cover admission to Memorial Park for these events.
Montgomery Area Community Club President Tom Washa said Kolacky Days wouldn’t be possible without the financial support of sponsors and help from volunteers. Those interested in lending a hand may visit montgomerymn.org/contact-us to inquire about open volunteer slots.