Insurance can be complicated.
Licensed Insurance Specialist Jennifer Ragborg knows that’s the case for senior citizens, especially in the age of email and voice messages.
To break down those barriers, RR Insurance, based in Burnsville, recently opened a location at 129 East Main St., New Prague.
“Mostly we’re meeting with seniors, and a lot of them are scared of doing too much on the computer,” said Ragborg. “…They want to see who they’re talking to.”
Since Medicare and other topics revolving around insurance can cover personal ground for seniors, RR Insurance partners Ragborg and Roman Kabes, a New Prague native, meet with clients one-on-one at the office or even travel to their homes.
“We are planning meetings to explain Medicare 101, which is really the basics, because we find there are misconceptions about what Medicare covers and the time to find out is not when you receive the hospital bill,” said Kabes in a press release. “We will be doing strictly educational events — no charge to attend and no specific plans will be discussed. We believe an educated consumer will make good choices, and that is our goal.”
Other events being planned cover topics like long-term care planning, retirement table talks, the meaning of home care and an AARP Smart Driver course that helps clients get a discount on car insurance.
RR Insurance works with clients who have disabilities and long-term care needs as well as critical illnesses. Many of their clients, she said, are referrals.
“The biggest fear for our clients is being diagnosed with cancer or Alzheimer’s,” said Ragborg. “Believe it or not, insurance covers that type of thing.”
RR Insurance, said Ragborg, isn’t the type of office clients casually visit. The New Prague location currently operates on an appointment only basis, and Ragborg said she and Kabes haven’t yet decided if they want to maintain regular office hours. She looks forward to having a Main Street storefront in New Prague with a banner overhead that says, “We are open.”
To give the community a better understanding of their offerings and introduce RR Insurance to potential clients, Ragborg and Kabes host a grand opening for their business from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.