An agreement between the city of Lonsdale and property owners approved at Thursday’s City Council meeting is expected to end a months-long disagreement about stormwater runoff and who’s responsible for resolving the issue.
The motion to approve the agreement was unanimous with Council member Scott Pelava absent.
Drainage runoff from the new home at 1314 Deerview Court has been spilling downhill into the yard at the neighboring 1320 Deerview for the past several months. Brandon and Mandie Beyl, owners of the 1320 property, began seeking help from the city to mitigate the problem earlier this year.
City Administrator Joel Erickson, in compliance with city protocol, urged contractor Jonathan Wood of Jonathan A. Wood to first complete his project before the city stepped in. After Wood completed a survey of the finished home, which compared the building project to the original plan approved by the city, it was discovered Wood’s builders had set the house a foot too high, thus creating a steeper incline for the runoff and sending the water where it wasn’t wanted.
Since that discovery, Wood has worked with his builders to develop a solution to the drainage runoff issue and brought his plan to the city.
Considering the issue a private matter from that point forward, the city attorney approved an agreement that allows a private storm sewer to drain into the city’s drainage and utility easement. Any future issues between the two Deerview properties will be settled between residents without city involvement.
Mayor Tim Rud concluded discussion on the agenda item by saying, “May we never see this again.”
Mandie Beyl was present at the meeting while her husband, Brandon, is deployed. Brandon expressed in an email addressed to both the City Council and the Lonsdale News Review that he’s less than satisfied with the city’s performance regarding the drainage issue and plans to speak with the Minnesota League of Cities about his experience.
Construction concerns
During the department reports portion of Thursday’s meeting, City Council members expressed concern about the incline of the new Main Street sidewalks, particularly outside Lonsdale Country Market. The sidewalks were installed in 2018 as part of the road reconstruction project.
Council member Cindy Furrer noted that the old sidewalk was flat but now has an incline, which she thinks could pose a danger for handicapped and those with mobility issues.
Council member Steve Cherney asked City Engineer John Powell if the city is opening itself up to potential lawsuits and whether or not the sidewalk is an actual safety concern.
Powell said while the project outcome isn’t ideal, it meets ADA standards.