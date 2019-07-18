Joe and Charlotte Kodada, lifelong residents of Lonsdale, care deeply about giving back to the community and promoting local businesses. To them, Lonsdale is a close-knit town where people like to help each other out.
Early this month, the Kodadas received the news from Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp that they’ve been selected to represent the 2019 Lonsdale Community Days as parade grand marshals. Charlotte and Joe were pleasantly surprised to receive the news.
“There’s so many people deserving of this recognition, however, we are honored and proud to serve as the 2019 Lonsdale grand marshals,” said Charlotte.
The Kodadas have been married for 42 years and built their life together in Lonsdale, Joe’s hometown. Joe grew up attending what was then Lonsdale Elementary School while Charlotte was raised in Kilkenny and attended Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School. Joe and Charlotte were both enrolled at Montgomery High School, but they didn’t meet until after graduation, at the Park Ballroom in New Prague.
Charlotte and Joe raised two sons, Jason and Justin. Jason lives in Lonsdale with his wife, Megan, and their 8-year-old son, Gauge, while Justin and his girlfriend, Mady, live in New Prague. Spending time with family is a high priority for the Kodadas, who each grew up with five siblings. They especially cherish time with their grandson, who they call "our biggest joy in life."
Throughout Lonsdale, Joe is well-known for his construction work. Apart from delivering newspapers when he was growing up, Joe has only known construction jobs. At age 14, he began working with his dad at LA Kodada & Sons. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in Faribault Area Vocational Technical Institute for carpentry and later worked for Jirik Construction for 11 years. After owner Tom Jirik’s retirement, Joe bought out the business and renamed it Joe Kodada Construction, Inc. He’s been in business for the past 34 years, employing local workers and developing residential buildings in Lonsdale.
“The community has been very supportive of his business,” said Charlotte.
Charlotte serves as vice president/operations officer at Frandsen Bank & Trust and also does the bookkeeping for Joe’s business. This December she celebrates 45 years at Frandsen Bank, where she considers her co-workers a second family.
Employment aside, Charlotte and Joe have served two terms on the Lonsdale Area Chamber Board — Joe as vice president and then president and Charlotte as treasurer both terms. Currently, Charlotte remains and active member of the Lonsdale Community Days Committee. They both also served on the Immaculate Conception Parish Church Council and have worked at the parish festival throughout the years. For over 15 years, Joe has also served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Kodadas, Joe especially, have witnessed both population and business growth in Lonsdale throughout the decades. Recalling a time when around 600 people lived in town, he joked he didn’t just know everyone’s name but their dogs’ names, too. While everyone was Czech and Catholic years ago, he’s witnessed a demographic shift as new families have moved to Lonsdale.
“I saw all those changes over the years, and it’s nice to see all these young people in town help [Lonsdale] grow,” said Joe.
Thinking about the future of Lonsdale, Charlotte said she’d like to see more growth “at a pace we can keep up with.” Joe agreed he’d like to see continued housing developments for more residents, who could in turn support business growth.
“Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to have some very good leaders in town — mayors and council people,” said Joe. “Lonsdale seems to be doing really well, and it takes all that to build a great community.”
To Charlotte, Community Days is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the community by getting together with old friends and meeting new people.
"Community Days is such a special time for us to promote our great city and all it has to offer," said Charlotte. "We are very proud of our community and couldn't be more proud to serve as the 2019 grand marshals."