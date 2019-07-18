Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.