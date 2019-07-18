As the Lonsdale City Council prepares the 2020 budget for the Parks and Recreation Department, the main focus is on big ticket items in Trcka Park.
In June, the city of Lonsdale was selected to receive a $250,000 outdoor recreation grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help fund Phase Two of the Trcka Park project, which includes the installation of an ice rink, new bathrooms and a multi-use pavilion/warming house.
The estimated design and construction cost of the Phase Two project is $674,000.
Once completed, the double paved rink will serve different recreational purposes, like basketball and pickleball in the summer months. Mayor Tim Rud said the outdoor rink is a nice amenity even without an enclosure. To keep it heated year-round, it may have cooling tubes on concrete slabs.
Members of the Tri-City United Hockey Association voiced their support for the upcoming project the grant will fund. One spokesperson, Andy Burns, explained to the City Council during its July 15 meeting that the TCU Hockey Association currently stores a lot of its equipment in Montgomery and travels to the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus for practices and games.
If the hockey program establishes a more solid foundation in Lonsdale with the new ice rink, Burns believes participation will only increase.
While some community comments supported the Trcka Park project even without the enclosure, Micki Ziskovsky, a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said she doesn’t want to stop at the outdoor rink.
“I want the building,” said Ziskovsky. “It doesn’t have to be a beautiful [state] of the art building … I know it’s a lot of money, but I think the kids deserve a place like that.”
Ziskovsky said even if an ice rink building falls into the Trcka Park's fourth, fifth or sixth phase, she’s in favor of an amenity that includes lockers for hockey players. Especially with the growing popularity of girls’ hockey in the metro area, she suspects the prospective building would require at least four locker rooms in the future.
While Ziskovsky said her opinion doesn’t necessarily represent that of the entire Park and Rec Board, making an indoor ice rink possible is her own number one goal.
After community members shared their support of the Trcka Park project, City Administrator Joel Erickson broke down three options city staff has considered regarding a tax impact for 2020.
In the first scenario, the tax rate would be decreased by 11%, resulting in no tax increase for a home valued at $195,800, and the property tax impact would be reduced by $100,000. If the city tax rate decreases by 5.53%, as in the second scenario, that would result in a $57 tax increase for homes at the same value and increase the city tax impact by $22,350.
If the city keeps the tax rate the same, at .58408, taxes would increase by $113.89 for a $195,800 home. That would generate an additional $144,900 property tax impact.
While Rud expects taxes to stay the same, he said any increase would likely benefit street improvement projects as well as park upkeep.
Rud said the city is in a very good financial position. The Lonsdale Liquor building was paid off last year, and he expects more city debt to be paid off in the next three to five years.