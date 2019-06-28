After the former sponsors of the New Prague Fireworks disbanded, the future of the annual Independence Day show looked uncertain.
But since the New Prague American Legion Park Ballroom began sponsoring the event three years ago, the fireworks have continued drawing a crowd to Trojans Stadium just north of New Prague Middle School.
“It’s going to be, I like to say, bigger and better than last year,” said Paul Busch, booking agent at the New Prague Ballroom and recently elected commander of the New Prague American Legion. “That’s my objective every year.”
Busch has been working with Erv Haman, director of development at RES Pyrotechnics to make the fireworks possible in New Prague. RES Pyrogenics, said Busch, has done fireworks displays nationwide, even at the World Series when it was held in Minneapolis. Compared to three years ago, Busch said getting the fireworks going is an easy job without “a lot of hoops to jump through.” He credits the city, New Prague Schools and the community for being supportive and helpful partners.
“Contributions have been pretty good this year,” said Busch. “Businesses have been fantastic, and individuals are starting to step up.”
Before the fireworks launch around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, the vendors bring their offerings at 7 p.m. Those include Dawgs on the Run, Kona Ice and Lady A’s Cupcakes. Jeff Belzer, a big contributor toward the fireworks, will bring vehicles from his local dealerships to the event, and KCHK will play patriotic music throughout the gathering. Busch said community members often throw Frisbees on the field before the fireworks show at dusk. To kick off the light display, Linda Fahrenkamp will sing the national anthem.
First Bank and Trust in New Prague continues to accept donations to defray the cost of the show.