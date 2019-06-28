A drainage conflict affecting two Deerview Court properties has been resolved, at least from the standpoint of the city of Lonsdale.
Jonathan A. Wood Construction Co. began building a home at 1320 Deerview Ct. SE last fall, and earlier this year, neighbors Brandon and Mandie Beyl at 1314 Deerview Court began noticing the drainage runoff from the 1320 lot spilling down the hill into their own yard.
Wood and the Beyls brought their concerns to the city, which advised Wood to complete his project as planned even at the risk of inflicting further damage to the Beyl property. Based on an inspection City Engineer John Powell conducted in May, the drainage system originally planned would do just that.
After Wood completed the as-built survey, which compares the building project to the plan approved by the city, City Administrator Joel Erickson revealed at the June 13 City Council meeting that Wood’s builders had set the home a foot too high. This created a larger slope for the 1320 drainage.
At the City Council meeting Thursday, Erickson told the council that Wood has been responsive with resolving the problem. Not long after the June 13 meeting, he proposed a plan for resolving the drainage issues to city staff for review. He also developed a survey that illustrates the proposed method of improving the drainage system. As of the Thursday meeting, Powell was reviewing a survey that shows information on the Deerview Court elevation.
“They’re being very responsive to us,” said Powell of Wood Construction.
With the responsibility of improving the drainage system and paying for the improvements in the hands of Wood Construction at this point, the city considers its participation in the resolution complete.
The Beyls and Wood were not present at Thursday’s meeting to comment.
Tree markings
Another property concern was brought to the City Council’s attention during the community comment portion of the meeting, this one involving tree removals.
Roz Sirek Carson and her husband, John Carson, attended the meeting carrying tree branches — proof that they followed city instruction to cut down trees in their yard considered invasive. An arborist had marked three trees in their yard, but it was brought to their attention that one tree was marked by mistake and there are still more trees in their yard that need to go.
Mayor Tim Rud said if any more trees need to be cut down, the arborist needs to return to the Carsons’ yard to tag those trees based on court orders.
The Carsons expressed their dissatisfaction with the city’s solution, especially considering the other invasive trees they say they notice around town that haven’t needed to go.
Rud said they raised a valid point and mentioned the possibility of Public Works conducting a more widespread survey of trees in Lonsdale that fall on the invasive species list. However, Erickson pointed out that many of those trees may have been planted before 2009, when an ordinance on invasive trees was made effective.
Reluctantly, the Carsons agreed to have the arborist return to their home for further tree marking after the Fourth of July holiday.