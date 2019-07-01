As assistant principal of Tri-City United High School, Jeff Eppen wants to help students be productive in their communities after graduation.
Eppen himself has been productive in his career at TCU High School, where the Southwest Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) honored him with the Assistant Principal of the Year award this May.
“It was humbling to be recognized after only a few years doing this, and [I was] a little surprised as well,” said Eppen, who recently completed his third year in the district.
TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler called Eppen a difference-maker for the district and a logistical leader for making things happen.
"[He's] just a high-quality educator and person, and we're proud to have him on our team," said Preisler.
In the three years since Eppen joined the TCU administration, he's boosted the high school's AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program using his prior experience. According to Preisler, Eppen has also strengthened the TCU High School workforce development partnership the district formed with Le Sueur-Henderson and St. Peter High schools. Preisler added that the TCU Career Technology Education Department has also benefited from Eppen's knowledge.
During his own high school years, Eppen didn’t consider a career in education. But as he explored job options that would allow him to use his communication skills and get to know other people, his path became more clear. He earned his education degree at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and taught agriculture for 16 years, most recently at Sibley East Schools, before landing his administration job at TCU High School in 2016.
Although he sometimes misses teaching agriculture, Eppen said one of the most rewarding parts of being an assistant principal is the opportunity to impact a wide variety of students throughout the whole building, not just those in one classroom.
“Some of the [agriculture] courses I really had a passion for, so I’ve enjoyed watching Mr. [Barry] Schmidt teaching some of those courses,” said Eppen. “It’s something I taught, and something that still means a lot to me. But I really enjoy what I’m doing now.”
Eppen likes helping students of different backgrounds reach their goals, whether that means going to college, starting a technical career or graduating on time.
At TCU High School specifically, Eppen likes all the opportunities available to students in a small town. While his own high school in Goodhue was similar in size, he didn’t grow up with the same options available to TCU students. He looks forward to seeing how the district's building projects now underway allow for even more program expansions. In the 2019-20 academic year, Eppen is also excited to see area employers develop partnerships with the school.
“I think that’s a cool thing we’re working on, tying community businesses with our own students to deepen their education,” said Eppen.
Eppen considers his own mentors to be school leaders at TCU and other schools. He credits his own teachers and colleagues for shaping his view of education and giving him the opportunity to work in the TCU sistrict. Now, as a mentor for students, he’s developed his own philosophy on education and school administration.
“My motivation is I want all of our students to keep all doors and options open,” said Eppen. “I want our students to have the best experience they can have at the high school level and not limit their possibilities.”