June 30
• Responded to an alarm at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Building secure, false alarm.
July 1
• Took a Past action theft report on 16th Ave. NE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Fourth Ave. SW. Officer checked and monitored the area and did not observe any fireworks.
July 2
• Officer chalked vehicle for possible over 48-hour on street parking violation on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Received report of two found dogs found on Industrial Dr. SE, dogs impounded.
• Took a property damage accident report on Ash St. NE.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
July 3
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Main St. South. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 15th Ave. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Heritage Dr. SW.
• Office issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Florida St. SW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Heritage Dr. SW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Delaware St. SE.
• Took a past action assault report on Ninth Ave. NW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist over center and fog line on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle, no driving conduct observed.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Grand Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a loose dog on First Ave. NE. Dog returned to owner.
• Received a fireworks complaint on Second Ave. SE. Male cited for possession of illegal fireworks.
July 4
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with cows on the roadway on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Took a fireworks complaint on Deerview Ct. SE, extra patrol requested.
• Received report of an intoxicated person panhandling at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Officers located the male who was not intoxicated and trying to find a ride to Iowa. Male left after speaking with the officers.
• Took a gas drive-off report at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE.
• Received report of several juveniles playing on the construction equipment on Industrial Dr. SE. Juveniles left prior to officer arrival.
• Received report of several juveniles on scooters playing on the loading docks at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Officer made contact with the juveniles who were advised not to ride in the loading dock area.
• Took a vandalism report on Main St. North.
• Officer warned homeowner for lighting fireworks off after hours on Fourth Ave. NE.
July 5
• Received request from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Dept. to make contact with a party on Hickory St. NE. Officer made contact with the party.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Seventh Ave. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer cited a male for driving without a license on Railway St. SW.
• Officer cited a female for driving after suspension on Ash St. NE.
• Attempted warrant service on First Ave. SE, no contact.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Main St. South. Unable to call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Officer cited a male for driving after revocation on Industrial Dr. SE.
July 6
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at the Lonsdale Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. SE. Occupants were looking for someone and didn’t have a storage locker, parties advised to move on.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential alarm on 60th St. West.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a possible personal injury accident at Independence and 30th St. West.
• Received a fireworks complaint on Ninth Ave. SW. Homeowner warned for lighting aerial fireworks.