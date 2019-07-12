The Lonsdale Lions Club welcomed two new members at its June 12 meeting. With their sponsors, Dave Webb and Sam Gillispie were sworn in by the Lions district governor. The meeting also included the swearing in of the 2019-20 Lonsdale Lions officers as Lion Tim Rud will be the club’s president for the upcoming year. Pictured from left: Lions District Governor Diana Kroells, Lonsdale Lion and outgoing 2018-19 Lonsdale Lions President Mike Sevcik, new Lonsdale Lions member Dave Webb, new Lonsdale Lions member Sam Gillispie and Lonsdale Lion Dale Furrer. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)